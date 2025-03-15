Disney+ greenlights Percy Jackson season 3 before season 2 even airs!

Disney+ has officially renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a third season before the release of Season 2. The upcoming season will adapt The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s popular series. Production for Season 2, based on The Sea of Monsters, has wrapped up, with its premiere set for December.

Rick Riordan expressed excitement about the renewal, calling it a major commitment from Disney and a sign of fans’ strong support. He also teased the introduction of key characters like Nico and Bianca di Angelo and the Hunters of Artemis. Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis praised the show for deeply resonating with viewers.

The renewal aligns with Disney’s plan to maintain the age progression of its young cast, including Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover). Riordan aims to adapt each book into a single season, ensuring the story unfolds naturally while keeping the actors at the right ages.

Season 3 will introduce new casting, particularly for the children of Hades, while Season 2 will explore Percy’s latest challenges at Camp Half-Blood and beyond. With strong fan support, the Percy Jackson series continues to expand, keeping viewers eager for more mythological adventures.