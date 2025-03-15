PM aims to make Daanish university a global leader

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans for Daanish University in Islamabad to compete with top global institutions. A 100-acre land has been allocated for its development. The university will focus on modern applied sciences and aims to rival universities like Stanford and Oxford.

The university will operate autonomously, with funding from a Rs 10 billion seed investment. Students will be admitted based on merit, and the university will offer scholarships to those in need. It will eventually be funded by fees from wealthier students.

Sharif also praised Daanish Schools in Punjab for providing free education to underprivileged children. These schools offer modern facilities, ensuring quality education for students from remote areas.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that Daanish University will focus on emerging fields like AI, robotics, and space science. It will collaborate with global partners to provide students with the skills needed for the industrial revolution.