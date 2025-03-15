Maria B. shares fashion tips on the Farshi shalwar trend

Fashion designer Maria B. recently shared her thoughts on the growing Farshi Shalwar trend. This trend, popular on social media, has become a favorite choice for many, especially for Eid al-Fitr. However, Maria B. emphasized that not everyone can pull off this style.

In her video, Maria explained that the Farshi Shalwar suits tall, slim, and younger women best. She added that her daughter could wear the style regularly, but at 43, she wouldn’t choose it for herself. Maria believes the trend is more flattering for those with a youthful figure.

She also mentioned that the Farshi Shalwar may not be ideal for women with shorter height or fuller figures. Instead, women who are taller and slimmer are more likely to look stylish in it. Maria B. herself, having a fuller figure, showcased how she looks in different outfits.

In her video, Maria compared two Farshi Shalwar outfits with two cigarette pants ensembles. It was clear that she looked more elegant in the cigarette pants, highlighting her personal style preferences.