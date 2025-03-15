Ibrahim Ali Khan responds harshly to critic’s review of ‘Nadaaniyan’

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently had a heated exchange with Pakistani film critic Taimoor Iqbal. This followed Iqbal’s negative review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan. Iqbal criticized Ibrahim’s acting and made a comment about his physical appearance, particularly his nose.

Ibrahim, upset by the review, sent Iqbal a direct message on Instagram. In the message, Ibrahim fired back with harsh words, insulting Iqbal’s looks. He mocked Iqbal’s appearance, saying he lacked the looks of Ibrahim’s brother, Taimur Ali Khan.

Iqbal then shared the screenshot of the exchange on social media, which quickly went viral. Reactions from the public were divided, with some defending Ibrahim’s response, while others criticized his approach.

The incident has sparked a debate about how celebrities should respond to criticism. It also highlights the growing tension between public figures and critics in the age of social media.