China has urged the removal of “illegal” sanctions on Iran, hosting important talks in Beijing on Friday. Iranian and Russian diplomats met to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program and the stalled negotiations. This meeting is seen as a step toward resuming dialogue on the issue.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution. He stressed that the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was an important achievement through negotiations. Wang urged that all parties involved must avoid escalating the situation and oppose the use of force and sanctions.

During the talks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear activities. He explained that Iran’s nuclear program has always been for peaceful purposes. Gharibabadi also criticized countries that create unnecessary crises around Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Chinese government called on the US to show political sincerity and return to negotiations soon. They believe that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solutions to resolve this ongoing issue.