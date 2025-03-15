CPEC milestones: ML-1 and KKH projects gain momentum

China and Pakistan are working closely to complete major infrastructure projects, including the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Main Line-1 (ML-1) railway, the Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said on Friday. These projects are crucial under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is considered a lifeline for Pakistan’s economy. Last year, China agreed to assist Pakistan in completing four key transport projects, including ML-1, M-6, M-9, and the second phase of KKH.

Speaking at a press briefing for ‘Two Sessions for 2025,’ Yang highlighted the progress of Gwadar’s new international airport and the push for increased trade through Gwadar Port. He also noted China’s steady economic growth, with a projected 5% GDP increase. Yang reaffirmed China’s commitment to expanding global cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative, offering new opportunities for economic growth.

The Chinese official stressed that 2025 marked the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan, while 2026 would celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties. He urged both nations to enhance communication, strengthen CPEC, and work towards shared modernization. The focus remains on accelerating economic cooperation and fostering a stable, prosperous future for both countries.

ML-1, which runs from Karachi to Peshawar, is a vital CPEC project. Both China and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to upgrading it in October 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Railways Minister stated that the government might self-fund ML-1 if no international partners step forward. A high-powered Chinese technical team is expected to visit Pakistan by the end of March to discuss the project’s next steps.