Eight Pakistan cricketers fined up to Rs 3 million for misconduct

Eight Pakistani cricketers have been fined a total of Rs 3 million for breaching the code of conduct during recent series against England and Australia. The fines were imposed after violations occurred during the home Test series against England in October 2024 and Pakistan’s tour of Australia in November.

All-rounder Aamir Jamal received the highest fine of approximately Rs 1.3 million for wearing a cap with a political slogan during an interview in the first Test against England. The cap displayed the number “804,” which refers to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prisoner identification number, as he remains incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Additionally, three players were fined Rs 500,000 each for arriving late at the team hotel during Pakistan’s white-ball tour to Australia. Four more cricketers—Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, and Abbas Afridi—were penalized for violating curfew regulations during the white-ball series in South Africa.