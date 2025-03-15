Pakistan ratifies key ILO conventions to protect worker’s rights

Pakistan has ratified three major International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions to strengthen workers’ rights and improve labour protections. This decision reinforces the country’s commitment to fair work conditions, tackling forced labour, and enhancing labour statistics. The move aims to support evidence-based policymaking and promote decent work standards across industries.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain formally handed over the ratification documents to ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo in Geneva. This took place during the annual session of the ILO Governing Body. The ratified conventions include the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention, the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006, and the Labour Statistics Convention 1985.

The Protocol of 2014 strengthens the Forced Labour Convention, which Pakistan originally ratified in 1957. It reinforces efforts to eliminate forced labour, human trafficking, and exploitative labour practices. The Maritime Labour Convention ensures better protections for seafarers, while the Labour Statistics Convention improves data collection for effective labour policies.

By adopting these conventions, Pakistan aligns with global human rights standards and Sustainable Development Goal 8, which promotes decent work and economic growth. The government’s commitment marks a significant step toward improving labour conditions and ensuring fair treatment for all workers.