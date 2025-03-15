Punjab to officially celebrate minorities’ festivals: CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that the provincial government will officially celebrate the religious and cultural festivals of minority communities. In a message for Holi, she emphasized that Pakistan is a diverse country where all citizens have equal rights and opportunities.

She described Punjab as a land of Sufis, love, and tolerance, where every community is respected and free. The CM highlighted that the government is focused on creating an environment where all citizens feel safe, empowered, and equal.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further assured that practical steps are being taken to protect and support minority communities. She mentioned that education, healthcare, employment, and other essential services are being provided equally to all citizens, regardless of their religion.

Additionally, the CM revealed that the government has increased grants for celebrating minority festivals. She emphasized that the protection of minority lives and property is a top priority, declaring it a “red line” for the government.