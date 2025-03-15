Pakistan and Finland strengthen ties in green finance and technology

Pakistan and Finland are expanding economic cooperation in investment, IT, renewables, and green finance. Experts believe Finland’s expertise in smart technologies and sustainable energy can help Pakistan address its energy deficit. Joint ventures in solar panels, lithium batteries, and artificial intelligence could boost bilateral trade and industrial collaboration.

Finland’s strong background in energy efficiency and green economy initiatives offers new opportunities for Pakistan’s businesses. Experts suggest that simplifying visa processes will further enhance private sector engagement. Additionally, Finland’s structural reforms in green finance may encourage Pakistani entrepreneurs to develop sustainable financial solutions.

Educational cooperation between the two countries is also growing. Finland’s Turku Vocational Institute is working with NUTECH Pakistan to enhance skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, and digitalization. Pakistan’s National Compliance Council aims to ensure local products meet international standards, boosting exports and industrial growth.

Pakistan’s exports to Finland reached $31.38 million in FY24, while imports stood at $67.66 million in FY23. Major exports include textiles, leather goods, and woven fabrics. Strengthening trade and investment ties could help both countries achieve long-term economic and technological progress.