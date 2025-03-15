Disney’s snow white faces controversy over political divide

Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake is making headlines for its off-screen drama rather than its fairytale plot. Lead actors Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot reportedly have tense relations due to their opposing political views—Zegler supports Palestine, while Gadot, a former IDF member, stands with Israel. Their differences have allegedly strained the film’s promotion, leading Disney to limit media access at its Los Angeles premiere on March 15.

The film has already faced backlash, including boycott calls from the BDS movement over Gadot’s casting. Disney is taking careful steps to avoid controversy, opting for a controlled press rollout. Unlike a traditional UK premiere, the studio is sending Zegler to perform in Spain before returning to Los Angeles for the main event. Industry insiders compare this strategy to Warner Bros.’ limited media access for The Flash, which faced backlash due to lead actor Ezra Miller’s legal troubles.

Despite political tensions, Snow White is expected to perform well at the box office. Projections estimate an opening weekend of $50-$56 million, with some predicting numbers closer to 2015’s Cinderella, which debuted at $67 million. However, ongoing debates over Zegler’s activism and Gadot’s stance on Israel could impact the film’s international reception.

While Zegler and Gadot have appeared together at events like Disney’s D23 Expo and the Oscars, their relationship remains strained. Disney’s handling of the controversy shows how Hollywood is navigating political conflicts amid global tensions. Snow White will be released in theaters on March 21.