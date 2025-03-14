Gul Ahmed expands with four new subsidiaries for sustainable textile production

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited has announced the creation of four wholly-owned subsidiaries to enhance sustainable textile production. The decision, approved by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2025, was officially shared with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on March 14. These subsidiaries will focus on renewable energy solutions and meet global export sustainability requirements, strengthening the company’s commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing.

Each subsidiary will be registered under the Companies Act 2017, with Gul Ahmed holding 100% ownership. The company has assured compliance with all Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regulations and necessary legal filings. This step aligns with the global shift towards environmentally responsible production, positioning Gul Ahmed as a leader in sustainable textile manufacturing.

The market reacted positively to this expansion, as Gul Ahmed’s stock price increased by 1.46%. Shares rose by Rs0.35, reaching Rs24.33 by Friday morning, signaling strong investor confidence. The company’s focus on sustainability and operational efficiency has reinforced its reputation in the textile industry.

Founded in 1953, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills has grown into a major textile manufacturer and retailer. This latest move reflects its long-term strategy to innovate and adapt to changing industry standards while maintaining regulatory compliance and driving growth.