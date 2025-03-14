ICC announces schedule for women’s cricket world cup qualifier 2025 in Pakistan

The ICC has officially announced the match schedule for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025, set to take place in Lahore, Pakistan, from April 9 to 19. Matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground. Six teams—Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, and Thailand—will compete in this crucial tournament, with the top two teams securing a spot in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India.

The tournament will feature 15 matches, including exciting clashes like Pakistan vs West Indies on April 14, Bangladesh vs West Indies on April 17, and a highly anticipated match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on April 19. Teams such as Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India have already qualified for the World Cup based on their ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 standings.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed excitement for the tournament, stating that the teams are just one step away from the World Cup. He encouraged all participating teams to give their best as they battle for qualification. The tournament will feature both day and day-night matches, with morning games starting at 9:30 AM and evening matches beginning at 2:00 PM (local time).

With Pakistan hosting this major event, cricket fans are eager to witness thrilling matches and intense competition. The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier promises to be a high-stakes tournament as teams fight for their place in the global event later this year.