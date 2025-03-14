Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad to star in exciting new drama

Kubra Khan is making a highly anticipated comeback to television after her successful role in Noor Jahan and her recent wedding to Gohar Rasheed. This time, she will star opposite Shuja Asad, who gained popularity with his roles in Aye Ishq e Junoon and Tan Mann Neelo Neel. Fans are thrilled to see this fresh on-screen pairing in a drama that promises intense emotions and gripping storytelling.

The drama, tentatively titled Aye Dil Tu Bata, is being directed by the acclaimed Mehreen Jabbar, known for her outstanding work in both film and television. Jabbar’s 2016 film Dobara Phir Se was widely praised, and her involvement has raised expectations. The script is written by Sanam Mehdi, famous for Radd and Guzaarish, adding further excitement to this project.

Alongside Kubra and Shuja, the cast includes legendary actress Saba Hamid and rising star Hajra Amin. Filming has already begun, and the drama is being produced by the same network that aired Noor Jahan. This reunion with the network has heightened anticipation, as fans eagerly wait for Kubra’s return.

With a stellar cast, an award-winning director, and a strong script, Aye Dil Tu Bata is shaping up to be a must-watch. Fans can expect a mix of romance, drama, and powerful performances. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project!