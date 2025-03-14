Cyber threats on the rise: 25% of companies targeted by human-driven attacks

A recent report reveals that 25% of companies have fallen victim to human-driven cyberattacks. These advanced persistent threats (APTs) accounted for over 43% of all high-severity incidents. This marks a huge increase of 74% compared to 2023 and 43% from 2022, according to Kaspersky’s latest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) analyst report.

The annual MDR report analyzes incidents detected by Kaspersky’s security operations center. It highlights the most common tactics, techniques, and tools used by attackers. Notably, APTs appeared in nearly every sector, except telecommunications, with the IT and government sectors facing the greatest impact.

Despite advancements in automatic detection technologies, determined attackers still exploit vulnerabilities. Human-driven attacks confirmed as cyber exercises contributed to more than 17% of total incidents. Additionally, severe violations of security policies comprised about 12% of high-severity events, particularly troubling for financial and industrial sectors.

Experts urge organizations to enhance their cybersecurity measures in light of these findings. Sergey Soldatov, Head of Kaspersky’s Security Operations Centre, emphasises the need for comprehensive strategies. Companies lacking cybersecurity expertise should consider Managed Detection and Response services for effective incident management and expert support.