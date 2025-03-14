Free entry for fans: PCB announces eight matches in national T20 cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced free entry for eight matches of the National T20 Cup 2025. These exciting games will take place at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from March 14 to 20. Fans can enjoy the cricket action without any cost for these specific matches.

The National T20 Cup runs from March 15 to 27 and features 18 teams from 16 regions. Matches will also occur in Lahore and Multan. The teams are divided into four groups, making the competition fierce and thrilling for supporters.

Group A includes Karachi Region (Blues), Lahore Region (Whites), Larkana Region, Peshawar Region, and Quetta Region. Meanwhile, Group B features defending champions Karachi Region (Whites) and several other regions, including Islamabad and Bahawalpur.

After the league stage, the top two teams from each group will move on to the quarter-finals, slated for March 23 and 24. Faisalabad will host the most matches, with 23 scheduled, including all knockout games. The remaining matches will take place in Multan and Lahore venues.