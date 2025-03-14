Protesters rally for justice: nearly 100 arrested for Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

Nearly 100 people were arrested during a protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The demonstration aimed to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Organised by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters occupied the golden atrium, chanting “Free Mahmoud Khalil” and calling for justice. The rally began at noon and participants wore red shirts with slogans against US policies regarding Palestine.

As the rally continued, demonstrators displayed banners with messages like “Never Again for Anyone.” They expressed their opposition to the treatment of Khalil and other activists. The New York Police Department moved in as tensions rose. A total of 98 individuals were arrested, with some taken away in zip ties. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or property damage during the event.

Meanwhile, Khalil’s legal team filed a habeas corpus petition, claiming retaliation due to his activism. Additionally, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a federal lawsuit against Columbia University. They allege the school handed over private records under the threat of funding loss, risking student safety. As Khalil remains in ICE custody, support for him and other activists continues to grow, underscoring the need for justice.