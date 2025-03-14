Saeed Ajmal slams PCB for dropping Babar and Rizwan from t20 squad

Former cricketer Saeed Ajmal has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 squad. He called the decision unfair and questioned its logic, highlighting their crucial contributions to Pakistan’s T20 success. Ajmal believes that instead of exclusion, the PCB should have supported them through discussions. Despite their omission, both players remain part of the ODI squad for the New Zealand tour.

Ajmal defended Babar, stating that every cricketer faces rough patches, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar. He argued that dropping Babar and Rizwan was unnecessary, as they are among Pakistan’s top run-scorers in T20s. Ajmal also dismissed concerns over their strike rates, saying that players like Virat Kohli succeed with a balanced approach rather than just aggression. He urged the PCB to back its key players instead of undermining them.

Pakistan’s recent T20 struggles have raised further questions about the decision. The team has lost three of its last four series, with their only victory coming against Zimbabwe. Their poor performance in the last T20 World Cup, including shocking losses to the USA and India, has increased pressure on selectors. Ajmal believes removing two of Pakistan’s most reliable batters will only hurt the team’s stability and confidence.

As Pakistan prepares for the T20 series against New Zealand, the absence of Babar and Rizwan remains a major talking point. Fans and experts will closely watch how the team performs without its two leading batters. Ajmal urged the PCB to rethink its approach and engage in proper discussions with players instead of making abrupt changes. The upcoming matches will test Pakistan’s new T20 strategy and the selectors’ bold decisions.