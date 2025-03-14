Mahmoud Khalil Sues Columbia University to Protect Activist Records

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate, has filed a lawsuit against the university. He is joined by seven unnamed individuals in this legal battle. Their goal is to prevent Columbia from sharing student activists’ personal information with lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

This lawsuit comes in response to a request from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, led by Rep. Tim Walberg. The committee seeks disciplinary records of students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Khalil, who is currently detained at an ICE facility in Louisiana, argues that complying with this request would expose students to harassment.

Khalil and his legal team claim that the committee’s actions suppress free speech and target Palestinian and Arab students. They worry that releasing personal details could lead to doxing and threats against hundreds of individuals involved in peaceful protests.

Additionally, the lawsuit warns of potential federal funding cuts. The Trump administration threatens to withhold $400 million in grants to Columbia if they do not comply with the committee’s requests. Khalil, who played a key role in student protests, has already received threats prior to his arrest. The lawsuit names Columbia University, Rep. Walberg, and other parties in this significant legal challenge.