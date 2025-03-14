Millie Bobby Brown reveals surprising pet collection of 62 animals

Millie Bobby Brown has shared that she now cares for an impressive total of 62 animals. Her collection includes 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 personal dogs, and 4 cats. This news highlights her deep love for animals and her commitment to rescue efforts.

In an appearance on BBC Radio 1, Millie discussed her blind dachshund, Rigby, who has an inspiring story. She found Rigby abandoned on the side of the road, fearing he would not survive. Millie adopted him, and now Rigby has become a lively and happy member of her family.

Millie affectionately named Rigby “Rigor Mortis,” believing he might not make it. However, she humorously noted that Rigby is now thriving and jumping on her couch. Her lighthearted remarks delighted fans and prompted comparisons to dog-loving celebrities like Lisa Vanderpump.

Currently, Millie is promoting her new movie, “The Electric State,” streaming on Netflix. The film follows an orphaned teenager and her robot companion on a quest to find her brother. This combination of caring for her many pets and her acting career shows Millie’s heart and dedication.