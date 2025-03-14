Zulfikar Bhutto junior announces political ambitions with PPP Shaheed Bhutto

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, the son of slain politician Mir Murtaza Bhutto, has announced his intention to enter politics. He plans to start his political journey with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Bhutto group, founded by his father. Bhutto Junior confirmed his commitment, stating, “It is true that I intend to enter politics.”

He emphasized the importance of his father’s legacy and expressed his desire to lead the group in the future. While preparing for this new path, Bhutto Jr. acknowledged that he still has much to learn from the country and its people. He does not consider himself to have all the answers yet.

Bhutto Jr. also raised concerns about the ongoing water crisis in Sindh. He called it a matter of life and death for the province’s residents. He described the lack of water as a form of cultural genocide, highlighting the plight of both humans and wildlife in the region.

Responding to a question about the Sindh government, Bhutto Jr. stated it is “trembling” under the pressure of growing protests. He noted that protests from schoolchildren and women are increasing, prompting the government to shift its narrative in response. This highlights the urgency of the issues facing Sindh and the need for effective leadership.