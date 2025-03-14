Sindh govt unveils job portal to help thousands find employment

The Sindh government has launched a job portal to help citizens find employment in both government and private sectors. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other key officials attended the launch event. Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that 65% of Pakistan’s population is youth, and this portal aims to support them. It allows both skilled workers and educated individuals to upload their CVs and apply for jobs.

Memon emphasized that the portal will offer more than just government jobs. It will connect job seekers with private sector employers, increasing employment opportunities. He noted that while many youth prefer government jobs, projects like the People’s Housing Scheme also create skilled labor positions. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity across Sindh.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urged both job seekers and employers to register on the portal. He announced that job advertisements for grades 1 to 4 will be posted, while grades 5 to 15 will be filled through IBA to ensure transparency. Temporary job opportunities will also be linked to the system. The government plans to promote the portal widely to encourage more registrations.

Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to serving the people of Sindh, especially those affected by floods. He highlighted the construction of over 800,000 homes under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision for 2.1 million houses. He stated that when opportunities and talent come together, Sindh will progress. The job portal is a major step towards economic growth and employment for the province’s youth.