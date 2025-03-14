PSL X trophy is named “The Luminara Trophy”

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has made a bold statement by unveiling its 10th edition trophy, named “Luminara,” in the Arabian Sea. This historic event, held in Karachi’s coastal waters, showcases the league’s innovative spirit. The trophy captures the essence of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition, symbolising resilience and brilliance as the league celebrates a decade of cricketing excellence.

The Luminara trophy is a stunning creation made from a single sheet of solid silver. It weighs 10 kilograms and features 22,850 shining zircon stones. These stones reflect the talent and energy that define the HBL PSL. The name “Luminara” comes from Latin, meaning “torch” or “light,” representing the league’s journey and its commitment to entertainment and excellence.

The unique unveiling event involved a professional diver retrieving the trophy from a treasure chest in the sea. The Pakistan Navy supported this spectacular display, symbolising the depth and evolution of the league. HBL and PCB officials, franchise representatives, and cricketers attended the event, building excitement for the upcoming tournament.

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi praised this innovative trophy reveal, emphasising the league’s bright future. PSL CEO Salman Naseer highlighted the depth of talent and passion in cricket. The 10th edition of HBL PSL will take place from April 11 to May 18 in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The opening match will feature defending champions Islamabad United against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.