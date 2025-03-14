NASA and SpaceX crew-10: A mission to the ISS and a rescue in space

NASA and SpaceX will launch the Crew-10 mission on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:03 PM EDT. The mission was delayed from March 12 due to a technical issue with a hydraulic clamp. The launch will take place from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the rocket’s first stage will land at Cape Canaveral. The Crew Dragon capsule, named “Endurance,” will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Crew-10 team includes NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan’s Takuya Onishi, and Russia’s Kirill Peskov. McClain has flown to space before, while Ayers and Peskov are on their first mission. Their main goal is to conduct scientific research on the ISS. Their arrival will also allow NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck on the ISS since June 2024, to return home.

Wilmore and Williams were supposed to stay in space for only a short time, but Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft had problems. NASA and SpaceX decided to use Crew Dragon “Endurance” to bring them back faster. Once Crew-10 reaches the ISS, Wilmore and Williams will join the Crew-9 astronauts and begin their journey home.

This mission highlights strong international teamwork in space. Astronauts from the U.S., Japan, and Russia are working together on the ISS. Crew-10’s research will help prepare for future space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit. The launch is an important step in space travel and human spaceflight progress.