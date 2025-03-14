IMF satisfied with Pakistan’s economic progress, no mini-budget expected

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not require a mini-budget from Pakistan before June. This decision comes as the IMF expresses satisfaction with the measures Pakistan has taken to stabilise its economy. Negotiations between the two sides are wrapping up today. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will meet with the IMF team to conclude discussions and host an iftar dinner.

During these talks, they will review Pakistan’s budget goals and performance for the current fiscal year. The discussion will also focus on tax shortfalls and potential new tax targets. Both parties aim to finalise proposals today to pave the way for the next phase of financial assistance. The IMF is expected to release an assessment report soon.

However, the IMF has called for the removal of tax exemptions on electric vehicles and solar panels. They consider these items luxuries that mainly benefit wealthier citizens. Additionally, the IMF is urging stricter controls on tax breaks for electric vehicle parts. It stresses that Pakistan must enhance fiscal discipline moving forward. Pakistan has asked the IMF to allow tax rate cuts that align with regional countries. The goal is to curb the outflow of cash from the economy. While the IMF acknowledges the progress made, it highlights ongoing challenges in the property and real estate sectors. Slow, steady economic growth is still preferred to prevent excessive fiscal deficits in the future.