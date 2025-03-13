Trump accuses Ireland of taking US pharma companies tax revenue

Former US President Donald Trump accused Ireland of “stealing” US pharmaceutical companies and their tax revenue. Speaking at a St. Patrick’s Day press conference, he claimed Ireland controls the US pharmaceutical industry. He criticized Ireland’s low-tax policies, which have attracted major firms like Pfizer and Eli Lilly. Despite his remarks, Trump acknowledged strong ties with Ireland and support from Irish Americans.

Trump also criticized the European Union, accusing it of exploiting US companies through tax policies. He referenced the EU’s lawsuit against Apple, which forced the company to pay €13 billion in back taxes to Ireland. He claimed the EU treats American businesses unfairly while benefiting from US trade. Trump also pointed out that Europe restricts US farm products and car imports, questioning the imbalance in trade.

In response, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin defended Ireland’s tax policies, highlighting the country’s role in supporting US tech giants. He noted that Ireland fought the EU’s case against Apple to protect US companies like Intel and Google. Martin also emphasized that Irish firms invest heavily in American businesses, including major purchases of Boeing planes.

The meeting between Trump and Martin lasted around an hour, but their private discussion was brief. Trump’s remarks came amid rising US-EU trade tensions, with Europe preparing countermeasures against US tariffs on steel and aluminum. EU officials expressed frustration over ongoing trade negotiations, urging a more cooperative approach to economic relations.