Sanam teri kasam takes over UK cinemas in a stunning comeback

The 2016 romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane, has become the first Indian film to be re-released across multiple UK cinemas. This follows its surprising box office success in India earlier this year, where it gained a second life despite underperforming in its initial release. Packed screenings and strong early numbers suggest the film is on track to replicate its success overseas.

Mawra, who made her Bollywood debut with the film, has seen Sanam Teri Kasam enjoy a remarkable resurgence, coinciding with her real-life wedding festivities. As Pakistani fans celebrated her personal milestone, Indian audiences returned to cinemas to relive the love story. The film has already grossed INR 185 million (approximately Rs595 million) since its re-release, with additional screenings scheduled to meet high demand.

Adding to the nostalgia is the film’s unforgettable soundtrack. Songs like Tera Chehra, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Bewajah have re-entered music charts and are trending across streaming platforms. A viral video from a theatre in Uttar Pradesh showed audiences emotionally reacting to the title track during the post-credit scene, further proving the film’s deep connection with fans.

As Sanam Teri Kasam captivates audiences once again, it highlights the power of cross-border storytelling. With a Pakistani lead, an Indian co-star, and a universal love story, the film continues to unite audiences across India, Pakistan, and the UK, proving that heartfelt cinema knows no boundaries.