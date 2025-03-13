Gigi Hadid gets real about co-parenting with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shared insights into co-parenting her daughter, Khai, with ex-partner Zayn Malik. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that they plan custody schedules months in advance. Hadid prioritizes her daughter over work and sets clear boundaries. She emphasized that Khai remains at the center of all their decisions.

Despite structured schedules, Hadid said they remain flexible and support each other when needed. She described their co-parenting as built on love and teamwork. While their relationship is often in the public eye, she stated they focus on raising Khai with mutual respect. They choose to keep their personal journey private.

Gigi also highlighted the role of community in Khai’s upbringing. She splits time between New York and Pennsylvania, where she finds security and comfort for her daughter. Zayn previously expressed a similar view, saying he wants to raise Khai away from the spotlight. He values nature and peaceful surroundings for their child.

Gigi and Zayn, who dated on and off for six years, welcomed Khai in 2020. They split in 2021 after reported issues between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Since then, both have remained private about their personal lives. However, they continue working together to give Khai a loving and stable upbringing.