Armed robbers steal over Rs1.15 million from peoples bus service staff in Karachi

The robbers held the crew at gunpoint inside a bus. They demanded cash from the cashier and a transport officer. Sher Jan reported that the robbers also took a security guard’s weapon and mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The theft raised serious concerns about security in public transport hubs across the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir confirmed that investigators are currently working on the case. He stated that they have gathered evidence from the scene. A case has been registered, and police aim to track down the culprits soon.

This incident has alarmed transport workers, who are now calling for stronger security measures at bus terminals. Recently, Karachi faced another robbery where armed men targeted citizens in Landhi while they bought milk. The police have begun investigations and are using CCTV footage to identify the suspects involved.