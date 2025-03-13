Khawaja Asif blasts PTI for playing politics over Jaffar express attack

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slammed PTI for misrepresenting the Jaffar Express hijacking on social media. The attack happened in Balochistan when BLA terrorists ambushed the train carrying 440 passengers. Security forces launched a two-day operation, killing 33 terrorists. The military confirmed that 21 passengers and four security personnel died, but no hostages were harmed in the final rescue phase.

Asif accused PTI of creating chaos instead of supporting national security efforts. The minister also blamed PTI for allowing TTP fighters to return during their tenure. He warned that Pakistan could not move forward without learning from past mistakes.The minister praised Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti for standing firm against terrorists.

However, he accused PTI of fearing terrorists and focusing only on power struggles. He pointed out ongoing violence in Parachinar, questioning PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asif also mocked PTI’s internal conflicts, highlighting Sher Afzal Marwat’s recent expulsion.

Asif defended the military’s efforts against terrorism and urged national unity. He noted that the operation prevented more casualties and proved the army’s strength. He criticized PTI for ignoring the country’s economic recovery and refusing to support the armed forces. He emphasized that if the entire nation stood with the military, Pakistan would win the war against terrorism.