Nora Fatehi trolls Kartik Aaryan over Sreeleela at IFFA awards 2025

Rumours of a budding romance between Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela took centre stage at IIFA Awards 2025, after Nora Fatehi’s playful trolled the dashing actor.

The two actors, who are set to star together in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical, have been the talk of the town, with fans speculating about their off-screen chemistry.

Nora Fatehi’s playful comments at the IIFA Awards 2025 fuelled the speculation, making headlines across social media. During a fun segment at the IIFA Awards 2025, host Karan Johar offered Nora Fatehi first-class tickets to London. When Nora jokingly asked, “Am I going with you?” Karan replied that he was talking about Kartik Aaryan.

The actor quickly intervened, saying, “You don’t have to go with either of us. We’ll give you a ticket and you can go with anyone you want.”

Karan then playfully added, “You can go with EaseMyTrip if you tell us who you think is the perfect match for Kartik. It could be you as well.”

Nora Fatehi, known for her wit, responded, “Koi hai iss industry mein jisko aapne abhi tak date nahi kiya? (Is there anyone in the industry you haven’t dated yet?)” Kartik Aaryan was seen blushing and tried to brush off the question, while the audience cheered for Nora’s cheeky response.

The buzz around Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s relationship grew more stronger during the IIFA Awards 2025, when Kartik’s mother, Mala Tiwari made some comment.

When asked about her expectations for her future daughter-in-law, she said, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor.” This statement led many to speculate that Kartik Aaryan might be dating Sreeleela, who is currently studying to become a doctor.

Adding to the intrigue, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela were recently spotted together at a family celebration hosted by Kartik for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, who achieved a milestone in her medical career.