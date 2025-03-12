Big No to Canals on Indus River

The Indus River, the lifeblood of Pakistan, has been a source of sustenance, livelihood, and prosperity for millions of people living in the Indus Basin. Stretching over 3,180 kilometers from the Tibetan Plateau to the Arabian Sea, the Indus River is the seventh-longest river in Asia and the twenty-first longest river in the world. The river’s annual flow of approximately 207 billion cubic meters makes it one of the most significant rivers in the world, supporting agriculture, industry, and drinking water needs of millions of people.

However, the Indus River has also been a source of contention and conflict between the provinces of Sindh and Punjab for decades. The two provinces have been locked in a bitter dispute over the distribution of the Indus River’s water, with Sindh accusing Punjab of stealing its share of water and Punjab denying any wrongdoing. The dispute has taken a turn for the worse in recent years, with Sindh opposing the construction of new canals on the Indus River, which it claims will further reduce its already meager share of water.

The proposed canals, which are designed to divert even more water from the Indus River to Punjab, have been vehemently opposed by Sindh. The province argues that the canals will exacerbate the existing water scarcity and economic losses, and will have a devastating impact on its agriculture, economy, and ecosystem. The standoff between Sindh and Punjab over the proposed canals has significant implications for water rights and sustainable water management in Pakistan, and has raised important questions about the country’s ability to manage its water resources in a fair, equitable, and sustainable manner

If Sindh’s opposition to the canals is ignored, it will set a dangerous precedent for the federal government

The water dispute between Sindh and Punjab dates back to the 19th century, when the British colonial powers constructed the Sukkur Barrage on the Indus River. The barrage was designed to divert water from the Indus River to the Punjab plains, which were more fertile and densely populated. However, this diversion of water had a devastating impact on Sindh’s agriculture, economy, and ecosystem. Since then, Sindh has been fighting for its rightful share of water from the Indus River. The province has consistently argued that the water accord of 1991, which allocates 37% of the Indus River’s water to Sindh, is not being implemented in letter and spirit. Punjab, on the other hand, has been accused of stealing Sindh’s share of water, leading to widespread water scarcity and economic losses for the province.

The proposed canals on the Indus River are the latest flashpoint in this long-standing dispute. The canals, which are designed to divert even more water from the Indus River to Punjab, have been vehemently opposed by Sindh. The province argues that the canals will further reduce its already meager share of water, exacerbating the existing water scarcity and economic losses.

Sindh’s opposition to the canals is not just about water rights; it’s also about provincial autonomy. The province argues that the federal government and Punjab are trying to impose their will on Sindh, disregarding its constitutional rights and interests. This, Sindh argues, is a clear violation of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which devolves significant powers to the provinces.

The standoff between Sindh and Punjab over the proposed canals has significant implications for provincial autonomy, water rights, and the future of Pakistan’s federal system. If Sindh’s opposition to the canals is ignored, it will set a dangerous precedent for the federal government and other provinces to disregard the constitutional rights and interests of smaller provinces.

Furthermore, the standoff highlights the need for a more equitable and sustainable water management system in Pakistan. The existing system, which is based on the water accord of 1991, is widely acknowledged to be flawed and inequitable. A new system, which takes into account the changing climate, demographic pressures, and economic needs of each province, is urgently needed.

To resolve the standoff and ensure a more equitable and sustainable water management system, the following steps can be taken:

Revise the Water Accord. The water accord of 1991 needs to be revised to take into account the changing climate, demographic pressures, and economic needs of each province.

Establish a National Water Commission. A national water commission, comprising representatives from each province, can be established to oversee the implementation of the revised water accord and ensure that each province receives its rightful share of water.

Promote Water Conservation. Water conservation measures, such as drip irrigation and water-efficient technologies, can be promoted to reduce water waste and increase water productivity.

Support Sindh’s Water Rights. The federal government and other provinces must support Sindh’s water rights and oppose the construction of canals on the Indus River.

Sindh’s opposition to the proposed canals on the Indus River is a fight for its water rights and provincial autonomy. The standoff highlights the need for a more equitable and sustainable water management system in Pakistan, one that takes into account the changing climate, demographic pressures, and economic needs of each province. By revising the water accord, establishing a national water commission, promoting water conservation, and supporting Sindh’s water rights, Pakistan can ensure a more prosperous and water-secure future for all its citizens.

The writer is a freelance columnist.