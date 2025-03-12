Pakistanis caught using fake documents for UAE visas

The National Assembly session revealed that some Pakistanis submitted fake degrees, diplomas, and job contracts to secure UAE visas. Lawmakers discussed concerns over strict visa policies for Pakistanis, highlighting the growing issue of document fraud.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that many Pakistani workers overstayed their visas, while others were involved in political or criminal activities. Additionally, some individuals misused social media, leading to stricter scrutiny and restrictions from UAE authorities.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar clarified that the UAE had not officially banned Pakistani applicants. However, the UAE introduced a five-year visa requiring round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, property proof, and a pre-payment of 3,000 dirhams. This disclosure raises concerns about fraudulent activities in visa applications and their impact on Pakistani citizens. Authorities urge applicants to follow legal procedures to avoid stricter restrictions in the future.