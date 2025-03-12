TikTok drama continues: Rajab butt’s bail extended again

A local court has extended the interim bail of social media influencer Rajab Butt and others in a case involving alleged threats to TikToker Umar Butt. The court directed police to submit a report at the next hearing. Defence lawyer Junaid Khan argued that the accused had already joined the investigation and requested their bail to be confirmed.

The case was filed after Rajab Butt, Haider Ali, and Maan Dogar allegedly threatened Umar Butt during a TikTok live session. According to the complaint, the accused, along with armed individuals, arrived at Umar’s house and used abusive language. The police confirmed that a case had been registered, and legal proceedings were ongoing.

The controversy started when Umar Butt reportedly used foul language against Rajab Butt’s family during a live video. In response, Rajab defended his family and warned Umar and his brother, Ali Butt, about revealing personal secrets if they continued their attacks.

Rajab Butt, known for his family vlogs, has faced multiple legal issues, including another case in Karachi. The court has extended his bail until March 24, and the police will present their findings in the next hearing.