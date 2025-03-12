Babar & Naseem withdraw from national t20 cup

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah have withdrawn from the National T20 Cup, choosing to focus on Pakistan’s upcoming international fixtures. Their unexpected decision comes amid a tight schedule, which includes the ODI series against New Zealand and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month. Both players were initially expected to participate but later opted out, shifting their preparation strategy.

The National T20 Cup was seen as a crucial opportunity for Babar and Naseem to reclaim their spots in Pakistan’s T20I squad after being dropped for the New Zealand series. Babar, one of Pakistan’s top T20I scorers, faced criticism over his strike rate, while Naseem, recovering from injury, was also overlooked. Their absence from the domestic tournament raises questions about their return to the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan, who was removed as vice-captain and also left out of the T20I squad, is unlikely to feature in the National T20 Cup. Earlier reports suggested he might play, but his name is missing from the final squad list. This means the trio—Babar, Naseem, and Rizwan—will miss the chance to gain valuable match practice ahead of key international assignments.

Despite skipping the National T20 Cup, all three players will be part of Pakistan’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series. This will give them an opportunity to prove their form and reaffirm their place in the national team before major white-ball tournaments. Their performances in upcoming ODIs could be crucial for their future in Pakistan’s T20 setup.