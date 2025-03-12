Government delays key decisions on petrol levy and dual nationals

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has once again postponed important decisions on two major issues. These include whether to allow dual nationals to hold top positions in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and whether to implement a carbon levy. On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz chaired another inconclusive cabinet meeting on these topics, following a prior meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the cabinet meeting, the prime minister deferred the decision on dual nationals for the third time. He stated he would discuss the matter separately before reaching a conclusion. Meanwhile, the finance ministry’s proposal to allow dual nationals in key SBP roles remains blocked, despite a cabinet committee’s recommendation to change the law.

Furthermore, government officials hinted at a potential increase in the petroleum levy from Rs60 to Rs70 per litre. This proposal aims to address revenue shortfalls while managing expected cuts in diesel and petrol prices. An increase of Rs10 per litre could add Rs15 billion to monthly revenues, crucial for the struggling economy.

The government is also contemplating a carbon levy as suggested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This levy would start at Rs3 per litre and increase over three years. Discussions regarding how the levy proceeds will be used continue. Climate change officials want to use the funds for environmental mitigation, while others suggest offsetting reductions in sales tax on electricity.