Medicine shortage at Bahawal Victoria Hospital leaves patients struggling

A severe medicine shortage at Bahawal Victoria Hospital in South Punjab has left patients without essential free medications. Many traveling from remote areas are struggling to afford costly medicines from private pharmacies. The outpatient department (OPD) is also affected, with 52 essential medicines missing, including antibiotics, cough syrups, and children’s laxatives.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Aamir Bukhari revealed that the shortage is due to insufficient funds. The hospital requested Rs1.25 billion for medicines but received only Rs530 million. Over 60% of the budget was spent on oxygen and dialysis disposables, leaving no funds for free medicines. This crisis has worsened, with pending payments of Rs630 million from last year’s medical supplies.

The gynaecology department is also facing shortages, with calcium, multivitamins, and fever medicines unavailable for children and adults. Critical drugs for diabetes, psychiatric disorders, gastroenterology, and skin diseases are also missing. The hospital’s indoor patients are suffering as injectable medicines remain scarce due to financial constraints.

Handling over 3,500 emergency cases and 8,000 OPD patients daily, the hospital is struggling to meet demand. The ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for government intervention to restore medicine supplies and ease patient hardships.