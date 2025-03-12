Shadab Khan confident as Pakistan heads to New Zealand for t20 series

Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan has expressed strong support for the team’s young talent ahead of their five-match series against New Zealand. Speaking at a pre-departure press conference, he emphasized the energy and positivity that new players bring. He also reaffirmed his commitment to leadership, promising to give his best in this additional role.

The Pakistan squad left Lahore via Dubai and will reach Christchurch before their first match on March 16. The team features newcomers Abdul Samad and Hassan Nawaz, both earning maiden call-ups. Shadab stated that the team has high expectations from debutants and is eager to achieve success in the series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has announced a 15-member squad, led by Michael Bracewell. Their squad includes seven players from their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears return from injury, while Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke will play the first three games. Matt Henry, the Champions Trophy’s leading wicket-taker, will join for the final two matches.

Both teams are preparing for a highly competitive series, with Pakistan focusing on young talent and New Zealand relying on experienced players. The matches will be crucial as both sides test their squads ahead of upcoming international tournaments. Fans eagerly await an exciting clash between bat and ball starting March 16.