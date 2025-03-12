Fawad Chaudhry calls for political unity to resolve Balochistan crisis

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry urged political forces to take charge of the ongoing Balochistan crisis. Speaking to the media outside the Lahore High Court, he criticised the establishment for its failure to address the region’s issues. Chaudhry pointed out that Balochistan’s problems are significant, with 120 people still unaccounted for. He stated that the establishment has held control for too long and now it must return the issue to political leaders.

Chaudhry requested President Asif Ali Zardari to organize an all-party conference. He emphasized that such a conference would only succeed with the participation of Imran Khan, the PTI founder. Chaudhry argued that without the opposition leader, the summit would lack importance. He noted that all major leaders, including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, should join forces to tackle Balochistan’s challenges.

The call for unity comes amid rising concerns about the potential escalation of the situation in Balochistan. Chaudhry warned that if action is not taken soon, the crisis could worsen. He stressed the need for the entire nation to unite and work together. This collaborative effort, he believes, is essential for finding lasting solutions.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry was present in court for cases linked to the May 9 riots. His legal team argued that they had not received necessary documentation, claiming this violated legal procedures. The Lahore High Court has issued notices to all involved parties. It has also directed the trial court to submit relevant records by March 20.