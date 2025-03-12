IMF Denies Tax Exemptions for Pakistan’s Investments

During the briefing, officials outlined various investment opportunities and projects, focusing on a proposed railway initiative. This railway aims to connect Chagai to Gwadar, facilitating the transport of minerals from the Reko Diq mine to the port city. Pakistani officials highlighted the importance of this project for economic growth, seeking IMF support.

However, potential investors have requested state guarantees before committing funds to the railway project. Unfortunately, under the current loan program, the Pakistani government cannot offer such guarantees for every investment. This limitation adds a layer of complexity to attracting foreign investment.

In previous discussions, the IMF agreed to consider a reduction in electricity prices, with a final decision expected next month. Sources indicate that base tariffs could decrease by Re1 to Rs2 per unit. Nevertheless, the IMF remains concerned about delays in privatizing Distribution Companies (DISCOs), warning that power sector reforms cannot succeed without improvement in these companies’ performance.