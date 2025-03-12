Pakistani tennis star Talha Waheed breaks guinness world record

Pakistani senior tennis player Talha Waheed has entered the Guinness World Records by achieving the most successful tennis serves in one minute. He surpassed the previous record of 42 serves, set by John Perry (USA) in 2019, after an intense three-month training program. Talha made his official attempt on November 8, 2024, in Lahore, following strict Guinness guidelines.

Guinness World Records confirmed his achievement on March 10, 2025, officially recognizing him as the new world record holder. Talha has been a dominant player in national and international senior tennis, winning multiple titles in the 35+, 40+, and 45+ doubles categories. He has also competed in ITF senior world ranking tournaments, reaching a career-high ranking of 144 in the 40+ doubles category.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and other officials praised Talha’s remarkable feat. They highlighted that earning a Guinness World Record is an extraordinary accomplishment that will inspire young tennis players in Pakistan. Qureshi called it a major boost for the country’s tennis scene.

Talha’s record-breaking performance brings global recognition to Pakistani tennis and showcases the dedication and talent of its athletes. His success is expected to motivate future generations and encourage more players to pursue international achievements in the sport.