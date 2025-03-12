Reliance Jio partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has signed a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to distribute Starlink satellite internet in India. This unexpected partnership comes after months of disputes over spectrum allocation. Jio will stock Starlink equipment in thousands of retail stores, giving SpaceX direct access to the Indian market. The deal is still subject to government approval.

Ambani and Musk had earlier clashed over how India should assign airwaves for satellite internet. Reliance Jio wanted an auction, while Musk pushed for administrative allocation, a method India ultimately supported. Despite concerns that Starlink could disrupt India’s telecom sector, Jio has now embraced a pragmatic strategy by partnering with its former rival.

This agreement follows a similar deal between Starlink and Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom provider. The partnerships allow Starlink to enter India at a low cost, with Jio providing installation and activation support. Reliance and SpaceX are also exploring other areas of collaboration, though details remain undisclosed.

India’s satellite internet sector is expected to grow 36% annually to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, according to Deloitte. Starlink has faced regulatory hurdles in India since 2022, including concerns over national security. However, this deal could improve Starlink’s chances of obtaining government approval and expanding its footprint in the fast-growing market.