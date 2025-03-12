Urvashi Rautela makes history with Rolls-Royce Cullinan purchase

Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood actress known for her roles in Daaku Maharaj and Sanam Re, has made history. She is now the first Indian actress to buy a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, valued at $1.45 million. This luxurious SUV places her among elite personalities such as Mukesh Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan.

Her rise in the film industry has been steady since her debut in Singh Saab the Great. Apart from acting, Rautela is notable for her strong social media presence. Recently, she secured a position on Instagram’s Forbes Rich List, showcasing her growing influence in entertainment and digital spaces.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is synonymous with luxury and comfort. Mukesh Ambani reportedly owns several models, including special Black Badge editions. Other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Vivek Oberoi also have this prestigious SUV in their car collections.

In addition to her luxurious purchase, Urvashi is receiving attention for her recent work in Daaku Maharaj. Her performance in the song Dabidi Dibidi has attracted mixed reviews due to its bold choreography. Despite facing criticism, she defended her work, emphasizing that the choreography was intended for the film’s audience and executed smoothly during rehearsals.