Sindh chief minister highlights one-year achievements in annual report

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a one-year performance report showcasing the government’s achievements. The report was shared during an event at the Chief Minister’s House. Attendees included ministers, advisers, assembly members, and civil society representatives.

During his speech, Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the provincial government’s actions aligned with the leadership’s vision. He highlighted significant progress in digitalisation, which transformed technology in Sindh. He remarked on how modern advancements now compare to his time as a student.

Several key accomplishments were noted in the report. Among them, the launch of the “Hari Card” digitally registered farmers. Over the past year, the Sindh government provided Rs 28 billion to support thousands of farmers. Additionally, 13,428 students graduated, and 196 new road schemes were initiated, constructing 2,500 kilometers of roads.

The Chief Minister also mentioned improvements in healthcare and housing. The government completed 20 million verifications for the People’s Housing Project, building 400,000 homes. Furthermore, the annual welfare allocation for disabled individuals reached Rs 90 million, while significant medical advancements included a third CyberKnife installation at Jinnah Hospital. Overall, the report reflected a focused effort on education, technology, and infrastructure development in Sindh.