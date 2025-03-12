Security forces rescue hostages after Jaffar express train hijacking

Security forces launched a major operation after terrorists hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan’s Bolan district. The heavily armed attackers forced the train to stop and took over 400 passengers hostage, including women and children. The assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon and was claimed by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

During the clearance operation, security forces eliminated 16 terrorists and rescued 104 passengers. Among those rescued were 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children. The injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals. According to reports, the terrorists maintained contact with their overseas handlers via satellite phone.

The operation faced challenges due to the mountainous terrain where the hijacking occurred. Security officials reported heavy gunfire as they encircled the terrorists, dividing them into smaller teams. Authorities worked cautiously to ensure the safety of remaining passengers and neutralize all attackers.

In the attack, the driver of the train, a police officer, and a soldier lost their lives. This incident has raised serious concerns about railway security in remote areas. Officials assured the public that they are taking measures to prevent future attacks and enhance safety on railway routes.