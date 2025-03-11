Disaster on Karakoram highway: Massive landslide halts travel

The Karakoram Highway (KKH) has been blocked at Lotar, Upper Kohistan, due to a massive landslide since Monday night. This disruption has left hundreds of travelers stranded between Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan, cutting off their access to the rest of Pakistan. Authorities are working to clear the road, but the blockage remains unresolved due to large boulders covering over 100 meters of the highway.

Police officials confirmed the blockage, with Upper Kohistan’s Minhajuddin stating that the cleanup efforts are slow due to the scale of the landslide. Diamer police are guiding stranded travelers to wait in Chilas until the road reopens. Meanwhile, local residents and authorities are providing iftar to those stuck on the highway.

Travelers, including Ali Shah Sharliat, a passenger with his family, expressed frustration at the delay. Despite waiting, the clearing process has been slow, and the cold weather adds to the hardship for those fasting. Many travelers are urging the government to permanently address the recurring roadblocks caused by landslides in this region.

This is the fifth time in ten days that the KKH has been blocked, with similar disruptions caused by landslides in the past. Recently, two brothers lost their lives in a landslide at the same location. The government’s ongoing efforts to clear the road have yet to provide a permanent solution to this recurring issue.