Rohit Sharma dismisses retirement rumors, says he’s enjoying cricket

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has not confirmed his participation in the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, stating that he will decide based on his form and fitness. Speaking after India’s Champions Trophy victory, he said the tournament is still far away, making it difficult to commit. However, he emphasized that he is currently playing well and enjoying his time with the team.

Rohit also dismissed any speculation about his immediate retirement following India’s win over New Zealand in the final. He made it clear that he is not stepping away from ODI cricket anytime soon and warned against spreading false rumors. His comments reassured fans that he remains focused on his current performance.

Earlier, Rohit and Virat Kohli had retired from T20 internationals after winning the ICC T20 World Cup last year, leading to speculation about their ODI future. Many believed they might retire after the Champions Trophy, but Rohit’s latest remarks indicate he is still considering his options.

For now, Rohit remains a key figure in Indian cricket, with his leadership and batting playing a crucial role in the team’s success. While the 2027 World Cup remains uncertain, he is committed to delivering strong performances and keeping all possibilities open.