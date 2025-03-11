Haris Rauf becomes a Dad! Teammates spill the news before him

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf and his wife, Muzna Masood Malik, have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby boy. While the couple has yet to confirm the news themselves, their teammates were quick to share their excitement. Several members of the Pakistan Cricket Team took to Instagram to congratulate Rauf, unintentionally breaking the news before he could make an official announcement.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was among the first to extend his heartfelt wishes, celebrating the joyous occasion and praying for the newborn’s health and happiness. Shadab Khan also shared his excitement, wishing blessings and prosperity for the baby and the family. Naseem Shah joined in as well, expressing hopes that the little one brings Rauf a lifetime of love, joy, and proud moments. Their warm messages highlighted the strong bond within the team.

Despite no official statement from Rauf or Malik, the flood of congratulatory messages suggests that the news is indeed true. Fans have also started celebrating on social media, eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the couple. Given the overwhelming support from his teammates, it seems like Rauf and his wife have embraced a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad. Since then, they have largely kept their personal life private, but this happy news has already made waves. With his teammates and fans sharing in his joy, Rauf now steps into a new role—fatherhood—while continuing his cricketing journey.