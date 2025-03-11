Zelensky apologises to Trump as US-Ukraine relations seek repair

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a letter of apology to US President Donald Trump. This follows a tense public argument during their Oval Office meeting last month. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, confirmed the apology, marking it as a step toward improving US-Ukraine relations. Witkoff emphasized that this move has sparked further discussions about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The argument in the Oval Office focused on US diplomacy efforts with Russia. Zelensky openly challenged the adequacy of the US approach towards the Kremlin. After the meeting, military aid to Ukraine was suspended, which affected important negotiations on minerals and intelligence sharing. The tension following the meeting required careful navigation to mend relations.

Trump acknowledged receiving the apology letter during a recent address to Congress but did not mention it directly. Although Zelensky had deemed their clash “regrettable,” he had not formally apologized at that time. Witkoff noted that while the apology signifies progress, significant challenges remain in peace negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and European allies.

Looking ahead, US and Ukrainian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia to continue discussions on resolving the conflict with Russia. Topics will include territorial security, military aid, and a potential peace agreement. Witkoff stressed the importance of transparency and compromise as both sides clarify their expectations during these critical talks.