PCB protests ICC over exclusion of official at champions trophy awards ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally protested to the International Cricket Council (ICC). This action comes after the PCB’s representative was sidelined during the Champions Trophy prize distribution ceremony. The event took place at Dubai International Stadium on March 9. Chief Executive Sumair Ahmad Syed, also the Tournament Director, was completely overlooked during the proceedings.

According to official protocol, the prize distribution stage is reserved for important officials. This includes the ICC Chairman and heads of the boards of the finalist teams. Since PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was ill, Syed represented the host nation. Despite this, he was ignored, and a BCCI official took his place instead.

The exclusion of Syed stirred controversy, especially since the UAE — which hosted five matches — was not represented either. An ICC spokesperson explained that only the head of the host board may be on stage. However, the PCB noted that ICC CEO Geoff Allardice, who also held the host tag, had distributed prizes earlier. This raises questions about the validity of the ICC’s justification.

Moreover, the PCB raised concerns over preferential treatment given to India throughout the tournament. They pointed out that India played all their matches at the same venue with conditions suited for their advantage. The PCB has demanded a thorough investigation into these issues, questioning the ICC’s neutrality and fairness in conducting the Champions Trophy.